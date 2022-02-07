Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.94

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBRIY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

