Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €210.00 ($235.96) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €198.00 ($222.47) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €145.70 ($163.71) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €180.75 ($203.09).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($130.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €159.06.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.