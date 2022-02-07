H2O Innovation (HEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million.

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$2.33 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.72 million and a PE ratio of 80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

HEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. boosted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

