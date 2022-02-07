GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.29. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

