GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,895 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $2,823,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

