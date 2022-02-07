GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.11 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

