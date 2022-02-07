GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 304.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ABM Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.42 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

