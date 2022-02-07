GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 33,423 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.