GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 22,256 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $52.10 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

