GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

