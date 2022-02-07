GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 112,813 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $1,370,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

