Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.50. Grifols shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,990 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.43.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.