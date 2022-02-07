Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.50. Grifols shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,990 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Grifols by 2,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grifols by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Grifols by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

