GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,617 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.
In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
