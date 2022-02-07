GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,617 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

