Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 9,876 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. OSI Systems comprises about 1.1% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $60,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS opened at $79.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.