Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 45,888 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,214 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 45,888 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in InMode were worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 402.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 53.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in InMode by 15.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $297,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

