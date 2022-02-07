Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.78.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

