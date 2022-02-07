Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Acquires 300,280 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Datto were worth $40,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 215,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

