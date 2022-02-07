Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Acquires 17,718 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of ShotSpotter worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $327.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

