Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,443 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,779. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.