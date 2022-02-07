Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,699 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Ferroglobe worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 298,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 570,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 421,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 609,374 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $991.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

