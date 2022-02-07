Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.
Shares of VTV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
