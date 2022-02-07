Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $541,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 902,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 6,261,335 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

