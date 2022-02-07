Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.
Shares of NYSE:GRC traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,950. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $950.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
