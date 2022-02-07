Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 61,504 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

