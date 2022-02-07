Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,234 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

