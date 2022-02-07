Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.65 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

