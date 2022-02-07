Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 186.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,525 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $962.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RETA. Barclays cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.