Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CareDx by 62,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA opened at $40.28 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,050. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

