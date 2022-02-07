Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,336,137 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $75,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

NYSE:NEX opened at $6.40 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

