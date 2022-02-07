Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.45 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.