Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

GIL stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $3,010,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

