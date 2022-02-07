Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $63,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE ABG opened at $152.72 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.54 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

