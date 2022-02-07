Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $63,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $82.98 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

