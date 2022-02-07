Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $59,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

