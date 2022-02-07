Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.54 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $60,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fortis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.