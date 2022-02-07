Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.12 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $60,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN opened at $147.31 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.