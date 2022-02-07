Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 757,144 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $62,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,564 shares of company stock valued at $33,541,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE QS opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

