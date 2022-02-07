General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of GE opened at $99.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

