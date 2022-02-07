Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $279.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

