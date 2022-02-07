Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 600 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

