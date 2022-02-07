Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 30,000 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $13,469,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $9,676,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $8,961,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $8,712,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $5,786,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

