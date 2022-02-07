Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $265,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 244,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,514.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $116.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

