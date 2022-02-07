Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $209,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of B. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE:B opened at $44.61 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.