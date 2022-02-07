Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 32,850 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after buying an additional 518,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after buying an additional 628,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in B2Gold by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,536,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after buying an additional 717,534 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.57 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

