Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC opened at $124.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.