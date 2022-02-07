Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTS opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

