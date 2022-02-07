Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,438,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000.

Shares of COLI opened at $9.72 on Monday. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

