Gabelli Funds LLC Has $623,000 Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,359 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244,233 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TREB opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

