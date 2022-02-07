Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 40,150 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $49,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

