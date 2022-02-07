Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 22,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

